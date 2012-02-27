BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungarian oil and gas
group MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA
temporarily suspended all its business activities in
Syria and does not expect revenues from Syrian operations until
"force majeure" conditions cease to exist.
"Based in the Croatian Government decision, as well as the
overall security situation in Syria, INA is not able to continue
performing its regular business operations and activities in
Syria due to reasons which are beyond the control of the
company," MOL said on the Budapest bourse's website, citing
INA's statement.
"INA and the MOL group do not expect to receive any revenues
neither to realize its production share from its Syrian project
for the foreseeable future, i.e. until the termination of the
"force majeure"," it added.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)