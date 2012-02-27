(Adds details, quotes from INA)
BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungarian oil and gas
group MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA
had suspended activities in Syria and would not expect
revenues from Syrian operations until "force majeure" conditions
ceased to exist.
"Based on the Croatian Government decision, as well as the
overall security situation in Syria, INA is not able to continue
performing its regular business operations and activities in
Syria due to reasons which are beyond the control of the
company," MOL said on the Budapest bourse's website, citing
INA's statement.
The Croatian government last week followed the European
Union in imposing sanctions on Syria to try to stop President
Bashar al-Assad's violent crackdown on protesters.
Croatia is due to become an EU member in mid-2013.
"INA and the MOL group do not expect to receive any revenues
... to realise its production share from its Syrian project for
the foreseeable future, i.e. until the termination of the 'force
majeure'," it said.
However, INA said that its revenues for 2012 had already
been planned "conservatively" and the decision on the suspension
should not affect its investment plans this year.
INA's CEO, Zoltan Aldott, said that events in Syria had
already affected INA's business activities in that country and
presented problems in terms of obtaining payments.
"The goal of the decision to suspend operations in Syria is
to preserve INA's contractual rights and obligations and to
respect Croatia's government decision," Aldott said.
INA, whose biggest shareholders are MOL and the Croatian
government, has concessions in several gas and oil fields in
Syria. The company is active in gas and oil exploration at home,
in Africa and elsewhere in the Middle East and has both upstream
and downstream businesses.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Igor Ilic in
Zagreb. Editing by Jane Merriman)