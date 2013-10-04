BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharma to invest 532 mln yuan in rural commercial bank in Jilin province
March 10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd
BUDAPEST Oct 4 Croatia should consider purchasing the near-50 percent stake Hungarian oil and gas group MOL holds in its Croatian peer INA to prevent damage to bilateral relations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"Since friendship is more important than a specific deal, we propose that the Croatian side should consider taking these shares into state hands and let us settle this in a fair manner," Orban told public radio in an interview.
Orban's government, the largest single shareholder in MOL, has said it would ask MOL's management to consider selling its near-50 percent stake in INA to the Croatian government or a third party, after what it said were "unacceptable" steps taken by Zagreb against MOL. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)
BEIJING, March 10 Zhongnan Group, one of China's largest builders, targets a 30 percent jump in revenue this year, topping 100 billion yuan ($15 bln), as it benefits from fresh spending on roads and hospitals, a senior executive said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG's USD30 billion senior debt programme ratings of 'A'/'F1'. The programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS Group AG (A/Positive/F1), the group's holding company. The ratings are programme ratings and do not necessarily apply to all the notes issued under it. UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary