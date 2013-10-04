* Issue should be handled primarily as business conflict-Hungary PM

* Not absolutely necessary for MOL to hold on to INA stake-PM

* Government aims to take control of all gas storage facilities in Hungary (Adds more comments, detail)

BUDAPEST, Oct 4 Croatia should consider purchasing the near-50 percent stake that Hungarian oil and gas group MOL holds in its Croatian peer INA to prevent damage to bilateral relations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Relations between MOL and the Croatia government have been strained over management influence and other issues since MOL tried and failed to become majority owner of oil and gas firm INA in early 2011.

Croatia has already found its former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader guilty of accepting a bribe in 2008 from MOL to grant it a dominant position in INA without having to buy a majority stake. Sanader appealed against his conviction and both he and MOL deny the charges.

"Since friendship is more important than a specific deal, we propose that the Croatian side should consider taking these shares into state hands and let us settle this in a fair manner," Orban told public radio in an interview.

Orban's government, the largest single shareholder in MOL, has said it would ask MOL's management to consider selling its stake in INA to the Croatian government or a third party, after what it said were "unacceptable" steps taken by Zagreb against MOL.

Croatia has issued an Interpol and European arrest warrant for MOL chief Zsolt Hernadi in a bribery case, Croatian police confirmed to Reuters. MOL has denied all the accusations.

Orban said after state-owned MVM's purchase of German E.ON's gas trade and storage facilities in Hungary, a deal finalised earlier this week, that the government aimed to take control of the remaining gas storage facilities in the country.

Orban, whose government faces an election in the first half of 2014, said the E.ON purchase and expanded state ownership in the sector would give the government greater influence over gas prices in Hungary.

Energy prices are a sensitive political issue in the indebted central European country, which imports most of the gas it uses from Russia, its former Communist overlord. Orban says Hungarians pay too much for energy relative to their income.

Orban also said the conflict between INA and MOL, which prompted the foreign minister to cancel a visit to Croatia this week, should be handled primarily as a business conflict.

"If they think that they want to pursue a certain activity in Croatia as a state activity and want to take the necessary assets into state hands, just as we do with the gas storage facilities, then we accept it," Orban said.

"But there is a civilised way to do this, so that no one has to be arrested and slandered with dubious charges," he said, adding that he would talk to his Croatian counterpart to find a solution acceptable to all sides. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)