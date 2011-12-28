(Adds detail)

BUDAPEST Dec 28 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL plans to boost its exploration, appraisal and development program in the Akri-Bijeel block in Kurdistan, spending more than $100 million on the project in 2012, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

MOL said an exploration well, Bekhme-1, tested between October and December this year, produced no commercial inflow so work at the well would be suspended, but the results would not change the recoverable resource potential of the block.

The company has one rig in the block and will mobilise a further two in the first quarter of 2012, MOL said.

Another well in the block, Bijell-1, had produced 3,743 barrels per day of oil and 99 barrels of oil equivalent per day worth of associated gas at an earlier test, the company said.

MOL shares closed at 17,900 forints on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent from Friday, versus a 0.9 percent drop in the wider market.