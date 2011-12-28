(Adds detail)
BUDAPEST Dec 28 Hungarian oil and gas
group MOL plans to boost its exploration, appraisal
and development program in the Akri-Bijeel block in Kurdistan,
spending more than $100 million on the project in 2012, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
MOL said an exploration well, Bekhme-1, tested between
October and December this year, produced no commercial inflow so
work at the well would be suspended, but the results would not
change the recoverable resource potential of the block.
The company has one rig in the block and will mobilise a
further two in the first quarter of 2012, MOL said.
Another well in the block, Bijell-1, had produced 3,743
barrels per day of oil and 99 barrels of oil equivalent per day
worth of associated gas at an earlier test, the company said.
MOL shares closed at 17,900 forints on Tuesday, down 0.1
percent from Friday, versus a 0.9 percent drop in the wider
market.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)