BUDAPEST Feb 6 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
said on Friday that exports of crude by truck from the
Shaikan block in Iraqi Kurdistan has been temporarily suspended.
MOL also said, in line with an announcement by Gulf Keystone
Petroleum, that it was selling oil on the local market
as a temporary measure until there were steady payments for
exports.
"This is expected to be a short-term measure until a regular
payment cycle can be established for sales via the export
route," MOL said in the statement. "Partners are actively
working towards an early pipeline access solution for Shaikan
crude."
MOL has a 20 percent working interest in the Shaikan block,
where Gulf Keystone is the operator.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)