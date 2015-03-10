BRIEF-India Finsec invests 104.5 mln rupees in IFL Housing Finance
* Says made investment of 104.5 million rupees in IFL Housing Finance
BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 Croatia and Hungary's MOL are set to restart talks over the jointly-owned oil firm INA at the end of March with help of an international facilitator, Croatia's Economy Minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
Both sides have accepted the offer from the United States to help them resolve a long running dispute and steer the talks on INA's future, Ivan Vrdoljak said on the sidelines of an energy summit in Montenegro's coastal resort of Budva. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Louise Heavens)
* Says made investment of 104.5 million rupees in IFL Housing Finance
* Progressive Corp - may offer notes, debentures or other evidences of senior indebtedness with aggregate initial public offering price of up to $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: