FRANKFURT Dec 16 Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL is planning to buy more assets in the North Sea,
its supervisory board chairman told a German paper, after
announcing its first deal in the region last week.
MOL on Friday agreed to pay BASF $375 million for
some North Sea oil and gas projects, adding a new region to its
upstream business.
"We are making a clear signal with this first transaction,"
supervisory board chairman Gyorgy Mosonyi told German daily
Handelsblatt. "Further deals will follow, also in the North
Sea."
He said the group wanted to expand in more politically
stable regions after problems in Syria and Croatia.
"We want to become more international so as to minimise
risk," Mosonyi said in comments reported on Monday in the paper.
Mosonyi told the paper he did not know when the group would
be able to restart production in Syria.