FRANKFURT Dec 16 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is planning to buy more assets in the North Sea, its supervisory board chairman told a German paper, after announcing its first deal in the region last week.

MOL on Friday agreed to pay BASF $375 million for some North Sea oil and gas projects, adding a new region to its upstream business.

"We are making a clear signal with this first transaction," supervisory board chairman Gyorgy Mosonyi told German daily Handelsblatt. "Further deals will follow, also in the North Sea."

He said the group wanted to expand in more politically stable regions after problems in Syria and Croatia.

"We want to become more international so as to minimise risk," Mosonyi said in comments reported on Monday in the paper.

Mosonyi told the paper he did not know when the group would be able to restart production in Syria.