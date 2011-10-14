BUDAPEST Oct 14 Hungarian oil group MOL
has discovered crude oil with the additional potential
of associated gas in the Karak exploration block in Northwest
Pakistan, MOL said in a statement on Friday.
Initial short duration tests in the 5,350-metre-deep well
showed an average rate of 1,700 barrels/day crude flow, MOL
said.
"The flow rates from the well are expected to increase with
further testing and stimulation treatment, which is planned to
be conducted shortly," it said.
"To determine the size of the prospect, the consortium is
planning to drill additional wells to delineate the exact
extent, size and reserves potential of this oil discovery," MOL
added.
MOL's Pakistani unit acquired 40 percent in the block, which
is operated by Mari Gas Company Limited, in 2008.
The block is in the southern section of the Tal block
operated by MOL Pakistan.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Will Waterman)