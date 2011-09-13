BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft plan to invest around 60 million euros ($81.7 mln) to boost the capacity of the ADRIA crude oil pipeline between Slovakia and Hungary, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

ADRIA is an alternative route of crude oil supply for Slovakia's main refinery, and the capacity increase would ease Slovnaft's reliance on Russian oil transferred via the Druzhba pipeline, the source said.

"By this step, Slovakia will definitely free itself from one-sided dependency on the Druzhba pipeline," the source said.

Slovnaft, with an annual processing capacity of 5.5-6 million tonnes of crude oil, reported net profit of 22 million euros last year after a net loss of 55.7 million euros in 2009.

The Slovak utility said in May it planned to invest 126.5 million euros ($176.7 million) in 2011 into green projects and modernisation. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)