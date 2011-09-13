* Investment aimed to boost Adria's existing HU-SK capacity

BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and Slovak unit Slovnaft will invest around 80 million euros ($109 mln) boosting the capacity of the Adria oil pipeline between Hungary and Slovakia, Slovnaft said on Tuesday.

Adria is an alternative route for crude oil for Slovakia's main refinery, and the capacity increase would ease Slovnaft's reliance on Russian oil transferred via the Druzhba pipeline.

This step will free Slovakia from one-sided dependency on the Druzhba pipeline, carrying Russian crude oil to Europe, the refinery said.

"Slovakia's energy security will significantly increase, which will lower risk of an oil-shortage in Slovakia," Slovnaft chief executive Oszkar Vilagi said.

The investment will be financed primarily from the companies' own resources.

Slovnaft, with an annual processing capacity of 5.5-6.0 million tonnes of crude oil, reported net profit of 22 million euros last year, after a 55.7 million net loss in 2009.

The Slovak utility said in May it planned to invest 126.5 million euros in 2011 into green projects and modernisation. ($1 = 0.735 euro) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor)