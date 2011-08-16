(Adds MOL comment, analysts, share price)

* MOL posts HUF 54 bln Q2 net income, above forecast

* Prepared for possible global recession scenario -CFO

* Q2 hydrocarbon output up 4.2 pct at 151,165 bpd

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL beat forecasts with a second-quarter net profit of 54 billion forints ($289 million), helped by higher production and profit from its upstream business.

MOL's net income, released on Tuesday, compared with a loss of 43.2 billion forints in the same quarter last year, but was down from a profit of 92.7 billion forints in the first three months of 2011.

Analysts' median forecast was for a net profit of 46.5 billion forints in a survey by business news portal Portfolio.

"Upstream segment was the main profit contributor (in H1) thanks to higher international production and profit contribution," MOL's Executive Chairman Zsolt Hernadi said in the earnings report.

MOL's CFO Jozsef Simola told Reuters that in the rest of 2011 MOL expected Brent prices to remain in the range of $100-110 a barrel and trends in demand to be similar to the past six months -- with a rise in demand for diesel and likely lower demand for petrol.

"As for upstream, we expect production levels to remain basically steady," he said.

MOL's average daily hydrocarbon production rose to 151,165 barrels in the second quarter of 2011 from 145,018 in the same period last year.

"In downstream we expect a similar result (in H2) as in the past period, while the challenge here is that we should be able to continue the refinery upgrade of (Croatian unit) INA."

Simola said the company also had to prepare for a potential global recession, which could cut demand and prices.

Earlier in the day Hungary published disappointing second-quarter GDP data, with annual growth slowing markedly from the first quarter to 1.5 percent.

In its upstream segment, MOL's operating profit, excluding special items, decreased to 74.4 billion forints from 87.5 billion in the first quarter, as the positive effect of rising crude prices was offset by a weaker dollar and higher depreciation costs due to asset activation in Syria, MOL said.

MOL's downstream segment had an operating profit, excluding special items, of 17.2 billion in the second quarter, well below the first-quarter level of 39.1 billion but much better than a profit of 13.4 billion in April-June 2010.

"The external conditions were characterized by a 20 percent lower average crack spread and more than 10 percent higher crude oil price in Q2 2011 compared to the previous quarter which kept the refining margin under pressure," MOL said.

Attila Vago, analyst at Concorde, said MOL's short-term prospects were favourable.

"As a result of record-high hydrocarbon production, and an expected improvement in refinery margins after a recent drop in crude prices, MOL's profit-generation ability could remain strong in the remainder of the year as well," Vago said.

Tamas Pletser, another analyst at ING, said the downstream result was a positive surprise, and demonstrated that MOL could generate a profit even in a difficult refining environment, even though INA's performance was weak.

"I expect good upstream performance from MOL, while in downstream there are negative risks," Pletser added.

At 0836 GMT MOL shares traded at 17,150 forints, down 2 percent, while the broader market was down 2.4 percent, amid a worsening global investor sentiment. ($1 = 186.806 Hungarian Forints) (Editing by Will Waterman)