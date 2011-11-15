* MOL posts HUF 36.4 bln net income in Q3 on strong upstream

* Q3 net income down 60 pct yr/yr, but exceeds analyst fcast

* Downstream segment had operating loss of HUF 17.6 bln in Q3 (Adds more detail)

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 Strong upstream results helped MOL oil and gas group post a net profit of 36.4 billion forints in the third quarter, down 60 percent on the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

MOL's third-quarter net income profit was also lower than the 54 billion forints recorded in the previous quarter of 2011 but came in well above analysts' median forecast for a net loss of 32.7 billion forints in a survey by main business news portal Porfolio.hu.

In the first nine months of this year, MOL had a net income of 183 billion forints, up from 67.9 billion forints in the same period of last year.

"On the back of higher international upstream profit contribution MOL delivered strong results in the first nine months of 2011," MOL's Executive Chairman Zsolt Hernadi said in the earnings report.

"On the other hand our downstream segment suffered due to high oil prices and weak refinery margins."

In the third quarter alone, MOL's upstream operating profit, excluding special items, increased by 7 percent to 81.3 billion forints from the same period of 2010 and was also up from 74.4 billion forints in the second quarter.

"The result was supported by a stronger USD, however the production and the realized hydrocarbon price decreased slightly," MOL said.

MOL's downstream segment however had an operating loss of 17.6 billion forints excluding special items after a profit of 17.2 billion in the third quarter.

MOL said the loss was due to a drop in the Brent-Ural spread, lower average crack spreads, and also a pressure on sales margin due to a rise in motor fuel prices.

"The external conditions were characterized by significantly lower Brent-Ural spread and slightly lower average crack spread in Q3 2011 compared to Q2 2011, which kept refining margin under pressure," the company said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mike Nesbit)