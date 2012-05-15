* Aims to boost downstream EBITDA by $500-$500 mln by 2014

* Q1 net profit 73.7 bln forints vs forecast 42.5 bln

* Production, upstream profit hit by Syria disruption

* Downstream operating profit improves from Q4 loss (Adds more detail, comment, share price)

BUDAPEST, May 15 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL launched a cost cutting drive aimed at boosting profitability on Tuesday, as the suspension of production in Syria drove a year-on-year fall in first-quarter profits.

MOL said it aimed to boost earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at its downstream business by $500-$550 million by 2014, with about 60 percent of that improvement coming from cost cuts.

Among a broad range of initiatives, the group said it planned to make efficiency improvements at five refineries and two petrochemical units.

An improved performance from the downstream business helped MOL to report a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit to 73.7 billion forints ($324 million).

That was down from 92.7 billion forints in the same period of 2011, but above analysts' forecast of 42.5 billion in a poll by business web site portfolio.hu.

"2012 is expected to be a challenging year especially when considering the announced 'force majeure' in Syria or the tough refinery and petrochemical environment," MOL's Chairman and Chief Executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

MOL's Croatian unit INA suspended its activities in civil war-torn Syria in February and MOL cut its 2012 output projection in March.

MOL's average hydrocarbon output dropped to 134,000 barrels per day in the first quarter from 151,000 in the same period last year, knocking operating profit in its upstream business by 11 percent to 78 billion forints, despite a higher oil price.

The downstream business made an operating profit excluding one-off items of 21.4 billion forints, down 45 percent from the same period of 2011 but better than an operating loss of 40 billion forints posted in the fourth quarter of last year.

At 0715 GMT, MOL shares traded 1.4 percent higher at 16,480 forints, while the broader market was up 0.5 percent.

($1 = 228.2093 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)