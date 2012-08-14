China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
BUDAPEST Aug 14 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL posted a net profit of 700 million forints ($3.09 million) in the second quarter of 2012, down from 54 billion in the same period of 2011 as lower output in upstream, losses on inventories and maintenance at some refineries weighed on performance.
"The operating profit of HUF 20 billion, excluding special items, was negatively influenced by lower hydrocarbon production in the Upstream, while a remarkable amount of inventory losses and the still depressed regional demand in the Downstream also worsened the result," MOL said in its report on Tuesday.
"The improving margin environment and product slate in Refining and Marketing could only partly offset these developments."
MOL posted an operating profit of 19.6 billion forints excluding special items, down from 88.2 billion in the second quarter of 2011. ($1 = 226.5150 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .