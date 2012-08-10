RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and its partners have submitted a declaration of commercial discovery related to the Shaikan Block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, MOL said in a statement on Friday.
"The Contractor intends to submit its Field Development Plan to the Shaikan Block Management Committee within 180 days following the submission of the Declaration of Commercial Discovery," it said.
MOL's partners under a production sharing contract are Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited, Kalegran Ltd a MOL subsidiary and Texas Keystone Inc.
MOL officials were not immediately available for further comment.
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.