BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals prices 60 mln shares of common stock at price of $1.15/share
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
MOSCOW, March 3 Moldova's parliament will nominate Sergiu Cioclea for the post of the ex-Soviet nation's central bank governor on Thursday, Interfax news agency quoted parliamentary speaker Andrian Candu as saying.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering