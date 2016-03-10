* Economy badly hit by Russia's woes, domestic scandal

* Governor says banks working normally again after scandal

* Says successor faces struggle over c.bank independence

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU, March 10 Moldova's economy will remain vulnerable in the coming months to developments in Russia, a key trade partner, due to lower remittances and weak domestic demand, the outgoing governor of the ex-Soviet nation's central bank told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia's economy is in crisis due to a slump in global oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis. This has badly hurt ex-Soviet neighbours including Moldova which rely heavily on cash from their exports to Russia and remittances from migrants working there.

Moldova's gross domestic product is expected to have fallen 1 percent in 2015 after two years of growth. A return to modest growth in 2016 - the World Bank forecasts 0.5 percent - hangs in the balance.

"We are currently seeing a fall in imports, which is certainly due to a fall in revenues. I think this situation could last at the most for the first half of the year," Governor Dorin Dragutanu said in an interview.

"After that we will have to see how the Russian economy pans out," said Dragutanu.

Remittances to Moldova slumped by a third last year but still accounted for about 17 percent of GDP. Meanwhile exports fell 16.8 percent and imports by one fifth amid shrinking demand for foreign goods as Moldovans struggled to get by on an average monthly salary of around $200.

"If the recession continues and the Russian rouble stays under pressure from falling oil prices, then clearly this isn't positive for those who are sending money to relatives in the homeland from Russia," he said.

In addition to these economic travails, Moldova's banking system was brought close to collapse last year by the disappearance of around $1 billion overseas - equivalent to around an eighth of the country's gross domestic product.

STRUGGLE FOR INDEPENDENCE

Dragutanu, who tendered his resignation last September citing political pressure amid mass street protests over the scandal of the missing cash, said the central bank had warned prosecutors and the state anti-corruption bureau about problems in Moldova's banking sector.

The crisis helped push the national leu currency to all-time lows against the dollar and drove inflation up to 13.6 percent in 2015, but Dragutanu said the situation was now more or less under control.

"Banks are working normally now, deposits in lei are at almost the same level as at the beginning of 2015," he said.

"In March we saw a calmer (currency) market. We haven't had to make any significant interventions (in support of the lei)," he said.

Parliament is due to vote soon on whether to appoint Sergiu Cioclea, a former senior manager at French lender BNP Paribas in Moscow, as the next central bank governor.

Dragutanu said his successor would inherit a struggle over the central bank's independence.

The bank has pumped 14.2 billion lei ($710 million) into the banks to offset damage from the crisis - cash the government promised to return.

"If someone in the government thinks these loans can be written down as losses for the central bank ... we'll have to give up on the idea of being an effective institution. The independence of the central bank is in question," he said. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)