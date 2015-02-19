CHISINAU Feb 19 The average official rate of Moldova's national currency, the leu, strengthened on Thursday for the first time this year due to low liquidity on the market following a hike in interest rates and the appointment of a new prime minister.

The leu firmed by one percent to 20.7571 to the dollar from a record low of 20.9933 on Wednesday, according to central bank data on its website.

"The appointment of a new government after a 70-day absence and the central bank's administrative measures -- the key interest rate rise -- helped the leu strengthen," said Viorel Molosniuc, a trader at EuroCreditBank.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 500 basis points to 13.5 percent last Tuesday and traders said the appointment on Wednesday of Chiril Gaburici to head a new government was also a factor in the leu strengthening.

"These banks have to choose: whether to borrow quite expensive resources from the central bank or sell the foreign currency on the market," said a bank trader.

The current price for borrowing from the central bank was about 15 percent, he said.

Molosniuc believes the leu may strengthen to 19-18 to the dollar if foreign currency supply continued to exceed demand.

The central bank raised its key rate in order to defend Moldova's economy from a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

The leu has lost about 25 percent of its value since the year's beginning. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Natalya Zinets and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)