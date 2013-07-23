CHISINAU, July 23 Doctors at a Moldovan
state-run hospital used household tools, including an electric
drill and pliers, to perform surgery in a video leaked to local
press and published on the Internet, prompting outrage among the
public and government officials.
Local television stations ran the short but graphic video (here),
recorded at a children's hospital in Chisinau, repeatedly on
Monday.
Prime Minister Iurie Leance ordered Healthcare Minister
Andrei Usatii on the same day to investigate the incident.
Usatii, in turn, told local television that while the use of
household tools was allowed in certain circumstances, the
hospital in question had adequate specialised equipment.
"The hospital had been given three new drilling machines, I
don't understand why they had to use a construction drill," he
said.
Nicolae Starciuc, head physician at the hospital, told local
media he suspected disgruntled doctors had leaked the video to
discredit him.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 4 million, is one of
the poorest nations in Europe with an average monthly wage of
about $300.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Richard Balmforth and Alistair Lyon)