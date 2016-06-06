KIEV, June 6 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday it had increased its stake in Moldova's third-largest lender, Victoriabank, to 27.5 percent from 15 percent with the aim of improving transparency.

The former Soviet Republic's banking sector has been in crisis since late-2014 due to the disappearance of $1 billion - roughly one eighth of its annual economic output - from three banks through a series of suspicious loans.

Victoriabank was not linked to the bad loans, but the EBRD said it had increased its stake in the lender - at a cost of 6 million euros ($6.8 million) - to strengthen the position of shareholders who are "transparent, sound and reputable".

"Lack of shareholder transparency remains a major concern for the Moldovan banking sector and has negative implications for investment and the country's financial stability," the EBRD said in a statement.

In one of Europe's poorest countries, where the average salary is $200 a month, the banking scandal brought thousands out on to the streets in protest and toppled the previous government last October.

The crisis and resulting transparency concerns have limited the volume of vital financial aid from international lenders such as the EBRD and the International Monetary Fund.

EBRD financing of the Moldovan banking sector has fallen from more than 40 million euros in 2010 to 12.5 million euros in 2015, it said.

($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)