KIEV, June 6 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday it had
increased its stake in Moldova's third-largest lender,
Victoriabank, to 27.5 percent from 15 percent with the aim of
improving transparency.
The former Soviet Republic's banking sector has been in
crisis since late-2014 due to the disappearance of $1 billion -
roughly one eighth of its annual economic output - from three
banks through a series of suspicious loans.
Victoriabank was not linked to the bad loans, but the EBRD
said it had increased its stake in the lender - at a cost of 6
million euros ($6.8 million) - to strengthen the position of
shareholders who are "transparent, sound and reputable".
"Lack of shareholder transparency remains a major concern
for the Moldovan banking sector and has negative implications
for investment and the country's financial stability," the EBRD
said in a statement.
In one of Europe's poorest countries, where the average
salary is $200 a month, the banking scandal brought thousands
out on to the streets in protest and toppled the previous
government last October.
The crisis and resulting transparency concerns have limited
the volume of vital financial aid from international lenders
such as the EBRD and the International Monetary Fund.
EBRD financing of the Moldovan banking sector has fallen
from more than 40 million euros in 2010 to 12.5 million euros in
2015, it said.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)