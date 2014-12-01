* Pro-EU party leaders say they ready to form new coalition
* But socialists surge shows big support for pro-Moscow
course too
* Backroom bargaining to begin on coalition
* Government not likely until New Year
(Adds OSCE assessment paragraphs 8,9)
By Richard Balmforth and Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, Dec 1 Moldova's pro-Europe parties
appeared certain on Monday of being able to form a new coalition
to press on with a drive towards the European mainstream after
elections even though the pro-Moscow Socialist Party took first
place.
With almost all votes counted from Sunday's poll, election
authorities said the Liberal Democrats, the Liberals and the
Democratic Party had secured a combined vote of 44 percent,
enough to win a simple majority in the 101-seat parliament and
form a new government team.
But the strong showing by the socialists, who campaigned in
favour of joining a Russia-led economic bloc rather than moving
towards the European Union, took the edge off any jubilation by
the pro-Europe lobby.
Socialist leader Igor Dodon said his party would form an
oppositon that would make "the European integrationists shake
with fear".
The socialists' first place position with a vote of 21.5
percent showed that many in one of Europe's smallest and poorest
countries favour preserving traditional close ties with Russia.
"The main good news is that Moldova will continue its course
towards Europe," former parliament speaker Marian Lupu, leader
of the Democratic Party and a main figures in a three-party
coalition that has governed since 2009, said in a news
conference.
"The wish of the people to live in peace and integrate with
the EU is a basic fundamental for negotiations for a new
coalition," Lupu said.
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
monitors said the election had been well-run but it criticised a
ban on a party run by Russian businessman Renato Usatii on the
grounds that it had been funded from abroad.
"A largely well-run election offered voters the opportunity
to choose their preferred candidates and even geopolitical
aspirations, which was at the heart of the campaign," said Emin
Önen, leader of the OSCE observer mission.
The country of 3.5 million, wedged between Ukraine and
Romania, in July ratified a political and trade agreement with
the EU - a move that means turning away from a future in a
Russia-led Customs Union as advocated by the socialists.
RUSSIAN IMPORT BANS
Moldovans went into the election aware of the separatist war
in Ukraine triggered by Kiev embarking on similar pro-Europe
policies which set it on a collision course with Moscow.
Though Moscow has so far shown no readiness to intervene as
it has in Ukraine, it has shown its displeasure by banning
imports of wines, vegetables and meat from Moldova, whose
economy relies on agricultural exports.
Former Prime Minister Vlad Filat who leads the coalition's
Liberal Democrats, dismissed the socialists' strong performance
as a "stage directed spectacle ... the result of Russia's
Vladimir Putin".
The next weeks will be dominated by bargaining among the
parties, almost certainly involving the communists who lay in
third place, to hammer out a working arrangement. A government
may not emerge until the New Year.
The coalition's poor record of tackling corruption and
conducting deep reform, as well as in-fighting among its
leaders, appeared to have cost it support at the ballot box.
Relations are poor between Filat and former acting president
Mihai Ghimpu, leader of the Liberals, and are always likely to
put any coalition formed under strain.
Filat, at the news conference, said he had already had
initial talks with Lupu on a new coalition and he defended the
coalition's record.
"We have come out of it with four-five seats fewer. But if
you consider that we have directed the country for five years
while a war was going on in eastern Ukraine, plus a global
crisis and a Russian embargo, we have not done too badly," he
said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Angus MacSwan)