CHISINAU Dec 16 Moldova's gross domestic product shrank 3.7 percent in the third quarter of 2015, the state statistics service said on Wednesday, the first quarter of contraction in three years.

Europe's poorest country has been hit by a depreciation in the national currency, the leu, because of economic turbulence in Russia, a pivotal trading partner and source of remittances from Moldovan migrant workers.

The country's finances have also been affected by the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system - equivalent to about one-eighth of the ex-Soviet state's annual gross domestic product.

The economy, which grew 4.6 percent in 2014, is seen contracting 1 to 2 percent this year, according to forecasts from the Economy Ministry, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)