CHISINAU, Sept 16 Moldovan Prime Minister Valeriu Strelet called on the central bank on Wednesday to take "all necessary measures" to support the leu currency, which has hit seven-month lows against the dollar due to a banking crisis.

"I very much hope that the situation on the currency market will change after Oct. 6, when we expect to sign a memorandum of understanding with the IMF," Strelet said at a government meeting.

"Until then the central bank must take all necessary measures to keep the situation under control and to prevent sharp depreciation of the Moldovan leu," he said. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)