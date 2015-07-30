CHISINAU, July 30 Moldova's parliament confirmed
Valeriu Strelet, a legislator and businessman, as prime minister
on Thursday and approved his pro-Europe government team.
Parliamentary allies from a three-party pro-European Union
alliance mustered 52 votes in support of Strelet, just enough to
ensure his confirmation by the 101-seat assembly.
The post of prime minister has been vacant in the small
ex-Soviet state since June 12 when former prime minister Chiril
Gaburici stepped down after just over 100 days in office
following allegations his school diplomas were fake.
