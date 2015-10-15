KIEV Oct 15 Former Moldovan prime minister Vlad Filat was arrested on Thursday after he was implicated in the theft of $1 billion from the banking system that has led thousands to camp out in the capital in protest.

Television footage showed him being arrested in parliament by masked officials from Moldova's anti-corruption bureau. Earlier lawmakers voted to strip him of his immunity from prosecution on the request of the prosecutor.

Filat denies any involvement in the crime. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)