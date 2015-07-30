(Adds background)
CHISINAU, July 30 The Moldovan central bank
raised its main interest rate to 17.5 percent from 15.5 percent
from Thursday in a further bid to control inflation, the head of
the bank, Dorin Dragutanu, said.
In June, inflation reached 8.3 percent year-on-year against
a central bank target of 5 percent. Thursday's hike was the
fifth rise in the refinancing rate this year.
The rate change was announced as Valeriu Strelet, a
45-year-old parliamentary deputy, sought parliamentary
confirmation of his appointment as prime minister at the head of
a new pro-Europe government.
Political instability and the unexplained disappearance of
$1 billion from the Moldovan banking system is holding up a new
programme from the International Monetary Fund and financial
support from other lenders for the small ex-Soviet state.
Dragutanu, speaking to Reuters, said weak performance in the
euro zone and recession in Russia, Moldova's main trading
partner, had hit the pace of growth. The national currency the
leu has lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this
year.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth)