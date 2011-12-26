* Shevchuk wins 73.88 percent of votes
* Breakaway territory relies on Russian support
* Shevchuk has called for compromise solutions
(Writes through with preliminary results, background, changes
dateline to Tiraspol)
TIRASPOL, Moldova, Dec 26 Former
parliament speaker Yevgeny Shevchuk won the presidential
election in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region with 73.88
percent of the vote, according to preliminary results announced
by the republic's election authority on Monday.
Shevchuk competed against current parliament speaker Anatoly
Kaminsky, who was backed by Russia, in a run-off on Sunday.
Kaminsky's defeat followed a similar setback for Moscow in
Georgia's rebel region of South Ossetia where a Kremlin-endorsed
candidate lost a presidential election last month.
"According to preliminary results, he (Shevchuk) received
73.88 percent of votes while his opponent Anatoly Kaminsky
received 19.67 percent," Central Election Commission chairman
Pyotr Denisenko told reporters.
President Igor Smirnov, who ran the mainly Russian-speaking
territory as an independent fiefdom since it broke from Moldova
and fought a brief war against Moldovan forces in 1992, was
voted out in the first round on Dec. 11.
Not recognised internationally, Transdniestria relies on
Russian financial and political support for its half a million
people. Moscow still has about 1,500 troops in a strip of land
along Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine.
Talks with Moldova have failed to make progress under
Smirnov who insisted on sovereignty while Moscow suggested
Transdniestria should be part of Moldova with a special status.
Shevchuk, 43, fell out with Smirnov in 2009 after suggesting
constitutional reform to limit presidential powers. His campaign
in this election focused on fighting corruption and nepotism.
Although he has not spoken in favour of rejoining Moldova,
Shevchuk has called for compromise solutions that would make
travelling and doing business easier for Transdniestrians.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Louise Ireland)