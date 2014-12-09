CHISINAU Dec 9 Police in Moldova said on Tuesday they had detained seven people suspected of smuggling from Russia radioactive Uranium-238, a substance it said could have been used to make a "dirty bomb".

Police discovered about 200 grammes (seven ounces) of hazardous substances worth about 1.7 million euros ($2.1 million) during a sting operation last week, said Ion Bodrug, head of an Interior Ministry investigative department.

"After a preliminary examination we realised we were talking about Uranium-238, an extremely dangerous radioactive substance used to make 'dirty' nuclear bombs," he told a news conference.

Another dangerous substance, mercury, was also discovered by the police, who believe the gang's aim was to sell the materials in Europe, Bodrug said. He said the uranium had been smuggled in on a train.

The last known attempt to sell Uranium-238 in Moldova was in August 2010 when police arrested three people from organised criminal groups.

($1 = 0.8080 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, editing by John Stonestreet)