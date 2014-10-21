BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-K
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mNW5az Further company coverage:
ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners IPO-MOLE.S said on Tuesday it had decided to put its initial public offering on hold until further notice due to unfavourable market conditions.
Appetite for stock market lisitings has soured in recent weeks, prompting several companies including France's Spie and Italy's Intercos to pull their planned flotations. Biotechnology companies are seen as a particularlty risky bet, given the uncertain nature of drug development.
Molecular Partners had started the bookbuilding process on October 8 and the first trading day of its registered shares was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
The listing would have been the sixth listing in Switzerland this year, and the first floatation by a biotech stock since 2009. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BOSTON, March 16 A federal prosecutor urged jurors on Thursday to find the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy guilty of murder over the death of 25 people during a meningitis outbreak in 2012 caused by contaminated drugs sold by his company.