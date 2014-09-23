ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners said on Tuesday it planned to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the fourth quarter.

The firm said the expected proceeds of about 125 million Swiss francs ($134 million), before an overallotment option, would be used in part to fund investments in R&D activities and acquisitions.

(1 US dollar = 0.9392 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Stephen Coates)