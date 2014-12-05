Dec 5 Molecular Partners AG

* Announces that total offer size of initial public offering amounts to 106.2 million Swiss francs ($109.35 million), of which gross proceeds from primary shares issued are 104.1 million Swiss francs

* Says including exercise of over-allotment option of 340,140 new registered shares, IPO resulted in issuance of a total of 4,740,140 shares, corresponding to 24.1 pct of share capital Further company coverage: Source text: bit.ly/1I7nB82

($1 = 0.9712 Swiss francs)