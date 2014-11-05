ZURICH Nov 5 Shares in Molecular Partners rose slightly above their offer price on Wednesday on their market debut, becoming the first biotechnology company to float on the Swiss stock exchange in five years.

Shares of the Zurich-based company, which is developing eye and cancer treatments, opened up at 23.95 Swiss francs, compared with the 22.40 Swiss franc offer price. (1 US dollar = 0.9617 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Susan Thomas)