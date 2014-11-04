Nov 4 Molecular Partners AG

* Says has successfully allocated 4.4 million shares.

* Swiss biotech firm said on Monday it would price its initial public offering (IPO) below its original range as it resumed bookbuilding less than two weeks after putting it on hold due to unfavourable market conditions.

* The company priced the shares at 22.40 Swiss francs, having previously set a range of 28-35 francs. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)