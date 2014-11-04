BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical examination JV
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-owned medical examination JV with three individuals, in Heilongjiang
Nov 4 Molecular Partners AG
* Says has successfully allocated 4.4 million shares.
* Swiss biotech firm said on Monday it would price its initial public offering (IPO) below its original range as it resumed bookbuilding less than two weeks after putting it on hold due to unfavourable market conditions.
* The company priced the shares at 22.40 Swiss francs, having previously set a range of 28-35 francs. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
