Dec 9 Molecular Partners AG :

* Announces execution of option by Janssen in multi-specific DARPin collaboration

* Says Janssen Biotech, Inc. has exercised an option to secure exclusive rights to a multi-specific DARPin program

* Says as a compensation for option exercise, Molecular Partners will receive a milestone payment of $2 million Source text: bit.ly/1yKmA1H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)