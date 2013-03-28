MILAN, March 28 Italy's notebook maker Moleskine said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at 2.3 euros per share, near the mid-point of an indicative range.

Demand was 3.6 times the offer, the company said in a statement.

Moleskine had initially proposed a range of between 2.00 and 2.65 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 560 million euros. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini)