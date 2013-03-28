UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 28 Italy's notebook maker Moleskine said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at 2.3 euros per share, near the mid-point of an indicative range.
Demand was 3.6 times the offer, the company said in a statement.
Moleskine had initially proposed a range of between 2.00 and 2.65 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 560 million euros. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources