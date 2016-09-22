MILAN, Sept 22 Belgian family-owned D'Ieteren said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Moleskine and will launch a mandatory offer on the remaining shares of the Italian notebook maker in a bid to delist it from the Milan bourse.

D'Ieteren agreed to buy Moleskine's shares at 2.40 euros each, offering a 12 percent premium to the notebook maker's closing price on Thursday of 2.14 euros. The mandatory takeover offer will be launched in the last quarter of this year.

Founded in 1997, Moleskine is most widely known for its pocket-size notebooks that emulate those used by writers Ernest Hemingway and Jack Kerouac. The company listed in 2013.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)