(Corrects earnings figure in lead to 61.5 from 61.6)

MILAN Nov 7 Moleskine said on Thursday it was confident it will achieve double-digit revenue growth at constant exchange rates for 2013, as it posted nine-month revenue up 10.4 percent to 61.5 million euros ($82.4 million).

Revenue at the Italian upmarket notebook maker grew by 8.9 percent year-on-year at current exchange rates, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Baird)