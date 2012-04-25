BRIEF-Netsol Technologies Q2 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.09
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
April 25 Electronic component maker Molex Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates, but the company forecast a fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.
Molex said it expects earnings between 36 cents and 40 cents per share for the current quarter on revenue of $870 million to $900 million.
Analysts on average were expecting Molex to earn 41 cents per share on revenue of $899.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported earnings of $64.9 million for the third quarter, or 36 cents per share, compared with $68.1 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected The company to earn 34 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 guidance and operational update
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of its PSMA-targeted therapeutic candidate 1095 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: