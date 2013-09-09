BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
Sept 9 Molex Inc , a maker of electronic, electrical and fiber optic interconnection systems, said privately owned Koch Industries will buy it for about $7.2 billion.
The deal for $38.50 per share in cash represents a 42 percent premium on average to the Friday closing prices of Molex's two classes of publicly traded shares, the company said.
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.