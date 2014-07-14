Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
July 14 Online payment company MOL Global Inc, majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $300 million in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the IPO, the Kuala Lumpur-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1jJjmql)
Tan, one of Malaysia's richest men, owns more than two-thirds of MOL. He made his fortune running businesses from lotteries to hotels and fast food franchises.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.