NEW YORK May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief
Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial
Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial
results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release
on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health
insurer.
Molina, which specializes in the Medicaid program for the
poor and has suffered financially from its newer individual
Obamacare insurance business, said that its chief accounting
officer Joseph White would take over both positions. He will be
CEO on an interim basis.
