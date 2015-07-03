COPENHAGEN, July 3 Copenhagen-based private equity firm Polaris said it had made a binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Danish ferry company Mols-Linien and planned to delist the company from the stock exchange.

Polaris offered to pay 34 Danish crowns a share, valuing the ferry operator at 482 million Danish crowns ($71.7 million).

The private equity group bought 29.95 percent of the shares in Mols-Linien earlier on Friday from Clipper Croup for an undisclosed price.

Mols-Linien operates three high-speed ferries between Jutland and Zealand that allow travellers to save 200 km compared with the route via The Great Belt Bridge.

"We plans to delist the company. It is too small to be listed on the stock exchange," managing director Jan Johan Kuhl from Polaris told Reuters.

Polaris said existing shareholders controlling 46.24 percent of Mols-Linien had promised to sell their shares to Polaris.

By 1356 shares in Mols-Linien were up 4.6 percent at 34.00 crowns while the Copenhagen main index was down 0.6 percent.

($1 = 6.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by David Evans)