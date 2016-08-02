Aug 2 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture
between brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller
Plc, reported a 3.5 percent drop in net sales, hurt by
lower demand for its cheaper brands such as Milwaukee's Best,
Keystone and Miller High Life.
Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $429.5
million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $487.2 million
a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell to $2.13 billion from $2.20
billion.
Molson Coors is set to buy SABMiller's stake in the
MillerCoors venture for $12 billion following SABMiller's
agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for
over $100 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)