BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a 6.9 percent fall in quarterly sales, as demand fell for its beers in Canada and Europe.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $202.5 million, or 94 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16.6 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year ago period, the company took an impairment charge of $275 million for certain European brands.
Net sales fell to $947.6 million from $1.02 billion.
Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture for $12 billion last month, following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100 billion.
MillerCoors reported a marginal rise in net sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 to $2 billion earlier on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its premium light beers such as Miller Light and Coors Light. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.