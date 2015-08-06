Aug 6 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc , reported a marginal decline in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its Coors Light and Miller Light beer brands.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors rose to $487.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $445.2 million a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.20 billion from $2.21 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)