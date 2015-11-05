Nov 5 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture of brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc , reported a 3.4 percent drop in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its Coors Light beer.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $316.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $376.5 million a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.07 billion.

Molson Coors is widely anticipated to make a bid for SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture, following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev . (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)