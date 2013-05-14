* Potential from economic recovery, growth in premium brands
* Overall markets remain tough, especially Europe
* Confirms outlook for capital return from StarBev in 3-5
years
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, May 14 Denver-based brewer Molson Coors
sees growing sales of premium beers in central Europe as
a bright spot amid stagnant western markets struggling to lift
customer sentiment.
Chief Executive Peter Swinburn said consumer markets overall
and, by proxy, the beer sector in the United States and Europe
may have hit the bottom but there was no clear upward path.
"Our view is in all of our markets it will improve but will
improve gradually, and that improvement will not be a steady
upward path, it will be lumpy," he told Reuters in an interview.
"Overall in Europe the environment is still going to be
challenged. In North America, overall the environment is
similar, it is probably better because I think the U.S. just
doesn't have the fundamental issues that Europe has."
The maker of Carling and Coors Lite said sales of
Staropramen, a premium beer it acquired with the purchase of the
central European StarBev group last year, were growing by
double-digit percentage points in regional markets outside the
Czech Republic.
"This is a good story going forward. The premium category
here is still less than 5 percent of the total beer. If you look
at most western developed markets, it's...20 percent plus, 25,
28 percent," he said.
"The external environment has not been what we expected but
what we bought has actually turned out to be better than we
expected. And that external environment will change over time,"
he said.
He said growth in central Europe would come through
expansion into mixed drinks such as beer and lemonade
combinations, higher consumption overall and increasing sales of
premium brands like Carling and Staropramen.
Molson Coors posted worse-than-expected first-quarter
earnings last week, mostly due to poor weather and debt
payments.
Swinburn said he believed the market may have underestimated
the impact of debt payments linked to the 2.65 billion euro
($3.44 billion) acquisition of StarBev when it forecast adjusted
earnings per share of $0.34. EPS came in at $0.30.
He said he continued to expect that Molson Coors would
recoup the StarBev investment in three to five years.
The company will not look at other major acquisitions for
the next 15-18 months as it cuts debt resulting from the
takeover, but may look at smaller craft beer makers or brands,
he said.