(Adds background, details from Tuesday's court hearing)
By Tom Hals
Feb 23 Creditors of Molycorp Inc have reached a
deal to divide up the value of the largest U.S. producer of rare
earth materials, which should help clear the way for the company
to exit bankruptcy.
According to court documents, the deal allows for the sale
of the company or a reorganization and ends litigation between
the company's unsecured creditors and Molycorp's lender, Oaktree
Capital Management.
However, the deal does not involve investors who hold a
portion of $650 million of bonds issued by Molycorp, and also
excludes the government's pension insurer. Both told a U.S.
Bankruptcy Court hearing on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware,
that they would likely oppose the plan of reorganization that
would be drafted based on the settlement.
Despite the opposition to the deal, it ended the main
feuding in the bankruptcy.
"I'm very happy and pleased the parties reached the accord,"
said Judge Christopher Sontchi at Tuesday's hearing.
Molycorp's value swelled in 2011 with a commodities boom and
export restrictions on rare earths by China, the world's leading
producer of the elements used in smartphones and automobiles.
However, a global economic slowdown and China's easing of
export restrictions sent prices for rare earths tumbling.
Molycorp filed for bankruptcy in June.
The unsecured creditors had accused Oaktree of using its
position as lender to place an "exorbitantly expensive noose
around Molycorp Group's neck" and seize control once the miner
had been pushed into bankruptcy.
The creditors focused their litigation on an Oaktree loan
extended to Molycorp just 10 months before the miner filed for
bankruptcy. The investment firm provided $198.7 million, yet the
terms of the loan allowed it to claim repayment for $373.8
million, according to court documents.
Under the settlement, if Molycorp reorganizes, Oaktree
Capital Management will own 92.5 percent of the company while
junior creditors will own the rest. If Molycorp is sold, Oaktree
will receive 92.5 percent of the proceeds, up to a maximum of
$513.8 million, with the remainder going to junior creditors.
