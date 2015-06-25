(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say company is based in Greenwood, Colorado, not Birmingham, Alabama)

June 25 Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday along with its North American subsidiaries to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian operations.

Molycorp has also obtained agreement for up to $225 million in new debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, it said in a statement.

The Greenwood, Colorado-based company listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its petition in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

The company's operations outside of North America, with the exception of non-operating companies in Luxembourg and Barbados, are excluded from the filings. Molycorp Rare Metals (Oklahoma) LLC is also excluded from the filings.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-11357. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)